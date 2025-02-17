"Cutting Out Stigma" of HIV in Barbershops

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How are Nashville Barbers "Cutting Out Stigma" around HIV in the African American community?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Aima Ahonkhai, MD, MPH, Infectious Diseases Physician and Health Advocate as well as Barber Steven Nelson, Owner of Distinguished Gentleman Barbershop to discuss how they are working together to educate the Black community about HIV.

Click here for more information about Cutting Out Stigma

Steven Nelson's barbershop is located at 3318 A Nolensville Pk, Nashville, TN 37211