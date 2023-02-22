Davidson County Sheriff - February 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Nashville/Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall. They talk about Nashville native and recording artist Jelly Roll preforming for inmates, the Caitlyn Kaufman murder trial and their upcoming Citizens' Academy. Click here for more information about the Citizens' Academy.
Posted at 9:56 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 10:56:49-05
