Destination: Financial Wellness

Saundra & Sidney Curry
With rising costs and a fluctuating economy, Americans are feeling the pinch from all sides. Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with Saundra &amp; Sidney Curry, Co-Founders of BC Holdings of Tennessee, LLC, to discuss ways of getting on the path to financial wellness.
Posted at 10:05 AM, Jul 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-12 11:06:07-04

CONNECT WITH BC HOLDINGS OF TENNESSEE, LLC:
Sign up on their website to receive their FinTip newsletter full of financial wellness tips and strategies each month.

Website
Facebook
Instagram: @bcholdingsoftn
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bc-holdings-of-tennessee/
Twitter: @FinTipQuickies

