NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF — Are you unfulfilled by their current job? Maybe it's time to consider another career path.

On this edition of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Megan Oleson, Associate Director and Recruiter for The Bachrach Group, to discuss career choices and determining your career path.

For more information:

The Bachrach Group Nashville

541 N. Mt. Juliet Rd., Suite 2303 A, Mt. Juliet , TN 37122

Phone: 877.279.7779

Website: https://bachrachgroup.com/

Email: megano@bachrachgroup.com

Click here to connect with Megan on LinkedIn

