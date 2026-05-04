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Digital Defense for Seniors

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Jim Hughes, a certified identity theft specialist and author of The Digital War: Protecting Seniors from Online Scams, Identity Theft and Digital Exploitation to discuss the best ways to protect yourself from online scams. For more information: PHONE: 847-710-1030 EMAIL: jim@businessrisksolutions.net WEBSITE: www.businessrisksolutions.net e-book version of Jim's book: https://business-risk-solutions.kit.com/products/the-digital-war
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Jim Hughes, a certified identity theft specialist and author of The Digital War: Protecting Seniors from Online Scams, Identity Theft and Digital Exploitation to discuss the best ways to protect yourself from online scams.

For more information:
PHONE: 847-710-1030
EMAIL: jim@businessrisksolutions.net
WEBSITE: www.businessrisksolutions.net
e-book version of Jim's book:
https://business-risk-solutions.kit.com/products/the-digital-war

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