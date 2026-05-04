Digital Defense for Seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Jim Hughes, a certified identity theft specialist and author of The Digital War: Protecting Seniors from Online Scams, Identity Theft and Digital Exploitation to discuss the best ways to protect yourself from online scams.

For more information:

PHONE: 847-710-1030

EMAIL: jim@businessrisksolutions.net

WEBSITE: www.businessrisksolutions.net

e-book version of Jim's book:

https://business-risk-solutions.kit.com/products/the-digital-war