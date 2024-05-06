Dining Out for Life Nashville
Prev
Next
The 22nd Annual Dining Out for Life event benefitting Nashville CARES is Wednesday, May 8. Nick Beres is joined by Nashville CARES CEO, Amna Osman to discuss Nashville CARES and the Dining Out for Life event.
Posted at 10:20 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 11:20:52-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The 22nd Annual Dining Out for Life event benefiting Nashville CARES is Wednesday, May 8.
Nick Beres is joined by Nashville CARES CEO, Amna Osman, to discuss Nashville CARES and the Dining Out for Life event.
Click here for a list of participating restaurants
Click here for more information about Nashville CARES
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.