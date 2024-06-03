Do Indoor cats need yearly checkups?
Prev
Next
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Allison Fields, Chief of Staff Veterinarian at Bellshire Family Vet to discuss arthritis medications and the importance of testing for parasites.
Posted at 1:37 PM, Jun 03, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Allison Fields, Chief of Staff Veterinarian at Bellshire Family Vet to discuss arthritis medications and the importance of testing for parasites.
Click here for more information about Bellshire Family Vet.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.