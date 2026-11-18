NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When something goes wrong with your medical care, you may be left with a lot of questions. Was it an unavoidable complication, a medical mistake, or could it be malpractice?

On MorningLine, board-certified medical malpractice attorney Clint Kelly of The Kelly Firm takes calls from viewers and helps explain what may, and may not, constitute medical malpractice.

Viewers share their own experiences and ask questions about potential cases, giving Clint an opportunity to explain how malpractice claims are evaluated and some of the issues that can make these cases complicated.

If you’ve ever wondered, “Do I have a medical malpractice case?” watch the full episode above for a closer look at what patients and families should know.

Visit kellyfirm.net or call 615-800-0000 to get a free consultation.

This episode is paid for by The Kelly Firm.

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