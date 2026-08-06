Drilling Down the State Budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every year, the current governor releases a plan outlining where they believe state money should be spent. Unlike the federal government, Tennessee law requires a balanced budget. The Fiscal Year 2027 budget was released, and Sycamore Institute Executive Vice President Mandy Spears explains in plain language how the state budget works, where the money comes from and where it is spent.

With nearly a third of the state’s revenue coming from the federal government, Spears also analyzes policy changes and challenges on the horizon that Tennesseans should watch closely.

Spears also examined a concerning trend involving HOPE scholarships, saying, "Scholarship costs are growing, but lottery proceeds have been on the decline. And the reason for that- and this is happening across the country- is that there a lot more ways people can bet now."

Sycamore Institute is an independent, non-partisan organization that analyzes and explains public policy issues, provides information and opportunities for learning, and discussion.

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SycamoreTN.com