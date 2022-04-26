NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we talk addiction but from a different perspective- how the brain gets addicted? Dr. Erin Calipari , Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at Vanderbilt joins us to explain how addiction work and the many ways it will affect our brain. Be sure to watch this interesting conversation.
Drug Addiction and How It Affects the Brain: MorningLine
Dr. Erin Calipari, Assistant Prof. of Pharmacology
Posted at 12:29 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 13:29:20-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we talk addiction but from a different perspective- how the brain gets addicted? Dr. Erin Calipari , Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at Vanderbilt joins us to explain how addiction work and the many ways it will affect our brain. Be sure to watch this interesting conversation.
