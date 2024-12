NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those living in public housing, lack of access to affordable childcare often stands between them and stable employment, further entrenching the cycle of poverty.

Early Embrace steps into this narrative as a business accelerator with a mission of transformation and hope.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Travis Claybrooks, President/CEO of the Raphah Institute, to discuss their Early Embrace program.

Visit raphah.org for more information.