NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by the Executive Director of Nashville PROPEL, Sonya Thomas, to talk about education issues within Metro Nashville Public Schools. For more information, visit their website https://nashvillepropel.org/ or their FaceBook Page here. Watch The Truth About Reading trailer here.
Posted at 9:39 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 10:39:06-05
