NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are Nashville jails overcrowded? How does overcrowding effect services provided to inmates? How much money is being spent to maintain the older correctional facilities on Harding Place?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall to discuss the effects of jail overcrowding.

Click here to apply for the Sheriff's Citizens' Academy.