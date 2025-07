How with the One Big Beautiful Bill effect hospitals and in turn effect the standard of care you receive at hospitals?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Board Certified Medical Malpractice Attorney Clint Kelly, of The Kelly Firm, to discuss medical malpractice and what you need to watch out for when you visit a doctor or hospital.

Call 615-800-0000 or visit https://kellyfirm.net/ for more information about The Kelly Firm.

This episode is sponsored by The Kelly Firm.