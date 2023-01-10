Watch Now
Elder Care Law January 2023

Chris Johnson - Attorney, Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jan 10, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Chris Johnson from Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Firm to discuss the questions raised by aging, chronic illness, and long-term disability including wills and power of attorney. This segment of MorningLine is sponsored by Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law.

