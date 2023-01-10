NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Chris Johnson from Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Firm to discuss the questions raised by aging, chronic illness, and long-term disability including wills and power of attorney. This segment of MorningLine is sponsored by Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law.
Elder Care Law January 2023
Chris Johnson - Attorney, Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 11:55:01-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Chris Johnson from Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law Firm to discuss the questions raised by aging, chronic illness, and long-term disability including wills and power of attorney. This segment of MorningLine is sponsored by Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.