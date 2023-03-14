Watch Now
Elder Care Law March 2023

Barbara McGinnis - Lawyer, Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law
Posted at 9:54 AM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 10:54:55-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Lawyer Barbara McGinnis from Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law to discuss issues related to wills, power of attorney, hospice care and other topics related to elder law. This segment of MorningLine is sponsored by Takacs McGinnis Elder Care Law.

