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Elections in Davidson County: The Primary

What you need to know before you head to go vote. Administrator of Elections of Davidson County John D. Richardson talks of deadlines, new early voting locations & registering for the general.
Administrator of Elections for Metro Davidson County John D. Richardson is our guest.
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After redistricting, where and who you are voting for may have changed. Administrator of Elections for Davidson County John D. Richardson says to check you new canary yellow voter registration card that came in the mail in June. It will tell you what district for US representative and senator you are now in and what precinct you are to vote on Thursday, August 6th. Richardson also let us know about 3 new early voting locations added to the list of 16 locations.

Early voting: July 17-August 1
Primary Election Day: Thurs. August 6

For questions, contact:
Davidson County Election Commission
615-962-8800
TTY- 1-800-848-0298 or Relay 711
nashville.gov/vote

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