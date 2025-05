NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Empower Tennessee's mission is to empower people with disabilities with opportunities for choice, inclusion, and independence.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Kasondra Farmer, Marissa Smith-Fletcher as well as client and peer mentor Ashley Butala from Empower Tennessee to discuss their work and how you can help.

Visit empowertennessee.org for more information or to make a donation.