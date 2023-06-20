NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So far this year there have been 4,000 eviction cases in Davidson County. Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Elizabeth Leiserson from the Legal Aid Society and Julie Yriart from the Nashville Hispanic Bar Association to discuss the Eviction Right to Counsel program.

Phone Numbers to call for more information:

Legal Aid Society - 1-800-238-1443

Nashville Hispanic Bar - 615-701-7957

