Facts Every Caregiver of a Child Should Know

Our Kids
What if I told you 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 7 boys will experience some form of sexual abuse by age 18? On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Our Kids Executive Director, Sue Fort White and Our Kids Clinic Director, Hollye Gallion to discuss their work providing medical evaluations and crisis counseling in response to child sexual abuse. For more information and contact information for Our Kids or to purchase tickets to Soup Sunday, visit ourkidscenter.com.
