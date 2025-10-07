Fighting Breast Cancer with Fitness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Annual Fit Crawl 2 Fight Breast Cancer is a month long event is raising awareness and funds to fight breast cancer.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Dana Bonaminio, a Breast Imaging Radiologist at Ascension Saint Thomas and Men Wear Pink ambassador Rashed Fakhruddin to talk about how early detection of breast cancer saves lives.

Visit https://www.fitcrawl2fightbreastcancer.com/ to see a full list of events and make a donation.

Visit https://www.feelforyourlife.com/ to download the app that Dr. B recommends her patients for guidance on self breast exams and much more.