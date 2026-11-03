NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Fisk University celebrates 160 years of history, tradition, and excellence, this episode of MorningLine explores the significance of Fisk's 2026 Homecoming and the university's enduring connection to Nashville.

Guests George (Geo) Cooper, president of the Fisk Jubilee Singers Alumni Association, and Van Pinnock, president of the Nashville Fisk University Alumni Association, discuss the lasting cultural impact of Fisk University and the world-renowned Fisk Jubilee Singers, whose legacy continues to influence music and inspire generations. They also highlight how Homecoming serves as a powerful opportunity for alumni, students, and the broader community to reconnect with the institution and celebrate its contributions to education, culture, and the arts.

Links for more information:

Tickets to The Gold & Blue Jubilee Honors Celebration 2026 on November 5 at NMAAM

Fisk Homecoming 2026

Fisk's Website

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