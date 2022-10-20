Forensic Science

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Dr. Henry C. Lee, one of the world's foremost forensic scientists, joins Nick Beres to talk about the significant shortage of forensic scientists within police departments, the possible implications of Tennessee rape kit backlogs and some of the historic cases he has worked on.
Posted at 9:31 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 10:31:32-04
