NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this segment of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Chris Barnhill, Executive Director of FrankTown Open Hearts, to talk about the Franktown Festival of Lights. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FrankTown Festival of Lights website or visit FrankTown Open Hearts website.
FrankTown Festival of Lights
Chris Barnhill, Executive Director of FrankTown Open Hearts
Posted at 9:59 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 10:59:35-05
