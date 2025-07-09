Free job training with ULMT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Need help finding a job or help getting a better job?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Frank Bouyer and Clifton Harris from the Urban League of Middle Tennessee to discuss how the Urban League helps people not only get jobs but get higher paying jobs.

Call the Urban League of Middle Tennessee at 615-254-0525 or visit www.ulmt.org for more information.

Learn more about the Urban League of Middle TN every Tuesday night at 6pm on NewsChannel 5+ on Urban League Live.