NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Raising kids is a hard job. Many parents/caregivers need support and there is free help out there.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by two non-profit CEOs, Kristen Davis of Nurture the Next and Rikki Harris of Tennessee Voices, whose organizations help parents navigate the journey of raising the next generation.

For more information:

Nuture the Next websiteor call (615) 383-0994

Tennessee Voices websiteor call (615) 269-7751