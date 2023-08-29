Future of Free Speech Project
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What exactly is free speech and is it going away?
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with Jacob Mchangama from the Future of Free Speech Project at Vanderbilt University to discuss free speech in America and it's global impact.
Click here for more information about Jacob Mchangama.
