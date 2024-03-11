Watch Now
Greater Nashville Music Census

What are the current needs of the Nashville-area music community? The Greater Nashville Music Census is a grassroots not for profit initiative organized to gain a better understanding of the needs of the music community. On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Bere is joined by Jamie Kent, a local singer-songwriter and Founder of Backstage Strategies, and Chris Cobb, the President of Music Venue Alliance Nashville, to discuss the importance of gathering information from people in the music ecosystem of Nashville.
Posted at 9:58 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 10:58:05-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the current needs of the Nashville-area music community? The Greater Nashville Music Census is a grassroots not for profit initiative organized to gain a better understanding of the needs of the music community.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Jamie Kent, a local singer-songwriter and Founder of Backstage Strategies, and Chris Cobb, the President of Music Venue Alliance Nashville, to discuss the importance of gathering information from people in the music ecosystem of Nashville.

Click here to be a part of the census

