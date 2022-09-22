NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Michelle Lacewell and Sara Fowler from the Greater Nashville Regional Council about the services that GNRC provides for senior citizens and their caregivers in our area. GNRC information and assistance helpline is 615-255-1010 or 866-836-6678. GNRC Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance: (877) 801-0044 or GNRC.org/Medicare.
Greater Nashville Regional Council
Michelle Lacewell, Deputy Director and Sara Fowler, Director of Aging and Disability Services for GNRC
Posted at 9:37 AM, Sep 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Michelle Lacewell and Sara Fowler from the Greater Nashville Regional Council about the services that GNRC provides for senior citizens and their caregivers in our area. GNRC information and assistance helpline is 615-255-1010 or 866-836-6678. GNRC Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance: (877) 801-0044 or GNRC.org/Medicare.
