NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Michelle Lacewell and Sara Fowler from the Greater Nashville Regional Council about the services that GNRC provides for senior citizens and their caregivers in our area. GNRC information and assistance helpline​ is 615-255-1010 or 866-836-6678. GNRC Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance: (877) 801-0044 or GNRC.org/Medicare.

