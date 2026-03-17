Have you planned for the unexpected?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law & Estate Planning helps families find ways to pay for long-term care while preserving family assets to the greatest extent possible.

Their team helps families respond to every twist and turn in the long-term care journey, including problems asset-focused elder law firms don't address, such as care coordination, patient advocacy, insurance issues, and more.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Associate Attorney Josh Hunter with Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law & Estate Planning to discuss the importance of estate planning.

For more information, call 615-824-2571 or visit https://www.tn-elderlaw.com/

This episode is paid for by Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law & Estate Planning.