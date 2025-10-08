Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+MorningLine

Actions

Healing from Harm through Restorative Justice

Restorative justice is an approach to responding to wrongdoing that focuses on repairing harm, meeting the needs of those affected, and holding people accountable in ways that promote healing and community safety rather than only punishing the offender. On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres welcomes CEO and Founder of the Raphah Institute, Travis Claybrooks, to talk about the benefits of restorative justice and how it works. Visit https://www.raphah.org/ for more information about the Raphah Institute. Visit https://givebutter.com/kGv5Sy to register for Raphah's Hike for Healing event: 📅 Saturday, October 11, 2025 🕗 8:00–10:00 a.m. 📍 Mill Ridge Park – Nashville, TN 🎉 Free &amp; open to the public 🎶 Live DJ • Partner booths • Free raffle • Family-friendly activities
MorningLine: Healing from Harm through Restorative Justice pt1
MorningLine: Healing from Harm through Restorative Justice pt2
MorningLine: Healing from Harm through Restorative Justice pt3
MorningLine: Healing from Harm through Restorative Justice pt4
MorningLine: Healing from Harm through Restorative Justice pt5
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Restorative justice is an approach to responding to wrongdoing that focuses on repairing harm, meeting the needs of those affected, and holding people accountable in ways that promote healing and community safety rather than only punishing the offender.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres welcomes CEO and Founder of the Raphah Institute, Travis Claybrooks, to talk about the benefits of restorative justice and how it works.

Visit https://www.raphah.org/ for more information about the Raphah Institute.

Visit https://givebutter.com/kGv5Sy to register for Raphah's Hike for Healing event:

📅 Saturday, October 11, 2025

🕗 8:00–10:00 a.m.

📍 Mill Ridge Park – Nashville, TN

🎉 Free & open to the public

🎶 Live DJ • Partner booths • Free raffle • Family-friendly activities

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.