Heart Health: MorningLine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — February is Heart Health Month, and on today's MorningLine, we are joined by Cardiologist Dr. Joshua Beckman, to take your questions and comments, and to talk about living a longer and healthier lifestyle.
Posted at 10:16 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 11:16:46-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — February is Heart Health Month, and on today's MorningLine, we are joined by Cardiologist Dr. Joshua Beckman, to take your questions and comments, and to talk about living a longer and healthier lifestyle.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.