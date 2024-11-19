Help & Hope for Nashville's Homeless

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Rescue Mission has been providing hope for today, hope for tomorrow and hope for eternity to those who are hungry, hurting and experiencing homelessness.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Sam Siple, Vice President of Development & Marketing for the Nashville Rescue Mission, to discuss how you can help their mission.

Visit NashvilleRescueMission.org or call 615-255-2475 for more information.

You can also text TURKEY to 87365 to donate $29 per turkey served to hungry neighbors this holiday.