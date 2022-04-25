NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we talk about the lack of housing for our Veterans, and the need to find more landlords willing to help out. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Help & Resources for Homeless Veterans: MorningLine
1-877-4AID VET (877-424-3838)
Posted at 10:50 AM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 11:50:27-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we talk about the lack of housing for our Veterans, and the need to find more landlords willing to help out. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.