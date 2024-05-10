Watch Now
Helping Kids Cope with Life

Posted at 7:21 AM, May 10, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Maintaining your mental health is all about having healthy coping skills. Why is this important to teach kids young how to identify healthy coping skills and identify their feelings?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Natalie Looney, the Erase the Stigma Youth Program Coordinator with Mental Health America of the Mid South, to discuss how she goes into schools and speaks to kids about different mental health topics.

MHAMidSouth.org
Phone: 610-269-5355

