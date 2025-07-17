Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Helping Nashville thrive without driving

Walk Bike Nashville
Walk Bike Nashville is working towards a more walkable, bikeable, and livable Nashville for all, through education, engagement, and advocacy. On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Cole Villena and Calah Gipson from Walk Bike Nashville as well as Koby Langner from NDOT to discuss the State of Our Streets report as well as the Open Streets Summer Series. Visit https://www.walkbikenashville.org/ for more information about Walk Bike Nashville. Visit https://www.openstreetsnashville.org/ to learn more about the Open Streets Summer Series. Visit https://hubnashville.nashvill.gov to report issues with city roads or sidewalks.
MorningLine: Helping Nashville thrive without driving pt1
MorningLine: Helping Nashville thrive without driving pt2
MorningLine: Helping Nashville thrive without driving pt3
MorningLine: Helping Nashville thrive without driving pt4
