Helping Nashville’s Creative Community Thrive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 20 years, the Arts + Business Council of Greater Nashville has helped local artists and creative entrepreneurs build sustainable careers.

On this episode of MorningLine, Jill Palm, Executive Director of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville; Evan Holliday, CEO of Holliday Ventures; and artist and entrepreneur Angela Grant discuss the challenges facing Nashville’s creative community, from rising costs and affordable housing to the business resources artists need to succeed. They also look at what’s ahead as the Arts + Business Council celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Links for more information:

Big Night for the Arts on November 14

Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville

Holliday Ventures

Angela Grant/Angela's Anchor

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.