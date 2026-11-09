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Helping Nashville’s Creative Community Thrive

On this episode of MorningLine, we look at how Nashville’s creative community is changing, the challenges artists face as the city grows, and how the organization is marking its 20th anniversary with Big Night for the Arts.
MorningLine: Helping Nashville’s Creative Community Thrive
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For 20 years, the Arts + Business Council of Greater Nashville has helped local artists and creative entrepreneurs build sustainable careers.

On this episode of MorningLine, Jill Palm, Executive Director of the Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville; Evan Holliday, CEO of Holliday Ventures; and artist and entrepreneur Angela Grant discuss the challenges facing Nashville’s creative community, from rising costs and affordable housing to the business resources artists need to succeed. They also look at what’s ahead as the Arts + Business Council celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Links for more information:
Big Night for the Arts on November 14
Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville
Holliday Ventures
Angela Grant/Angela's Anchor

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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