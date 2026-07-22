Helping young victims heal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Davis House Child Advocacy Center acts as a first responder in Williamson County, providing critical support in cases of child sexual and severe physical abuse.

By providing critical services such as forensic interviews, child and family advocacy, trauma-informed therapy, and coordination of the multidisciplinary Child Protective Investigative Team (CPIT), Davis House CAC provides the necessary resources for children to find safety and comfort, heal from trauma, and reclaim their futures.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres welcomes Kylei Fuller, Marketing & Events Coordinator for Davis House CAC and Brad Hopkins, Davis House Board Member & former Tennessee Titan to discuss Davis House and how they help children in Williamson County.

For more information about Davis House's Button Ball on August 1, CLICK HERE.

Davis House relies on funding from the community to provide their services free of charge to families. To make a donation, CLICK HERE.

CLICK HERE for more information about Davis House CAC.

To report known or suspected abuse in Tennessee, call the TN Child Abuse Hotline at 877-237-0004