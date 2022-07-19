Watch Now
High Profile Legal Cases: MorningLine (July 2022)

Nick Leonardo- NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst
Posted at 9:55 AM, Jul 19, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by our legal analyst, Nick Leonardo, to talk about the latest legal cases, including the Alex Friedmann trial. Be sure to tune in!

