NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Robyn Householder, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, to discuss holiday scams. Click here for more information on online scams. You can also visit BBB of Middle TN and Southern KY's website or call 615-242-4222.
Posted at 9:55 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 10:55:33-05
