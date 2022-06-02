NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the housing market continues to explode many have found themselves with rising rent prices, making them almost impossible to find a home. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by attorney Zac Oswald to talk about your legal rights as a tenant. Be sure to call us with your questions or comments.
Housing & Renters' Rights: MorningLine
Zac Oswald-Attorney, Legal Aid Society
Posted at 12:07 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:07:06-04
