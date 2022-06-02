Watch
Housing & Renters' Rights: MorningLine

Zac Oswald-Attorney, Legal Aid Society
As the housing market continues to explode, many have found themselves with rising rents making them unaffordable to find a home. On today's MorningLine, we are joined by attorney Zac Oswald to talk about your rights as a tenant and your rights as a landlord. Be sure to call us with your questions or comments.
