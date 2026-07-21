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How an inheritance becomes a curse

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with Attorney Josh Hunter of Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning to discuss the importance of consulting an attorney when planning your estate.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Are there situations in which an inheritance becomes a curse? What is a trust and how are they used in estate planning?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with Attorney Josh Hunter of Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning to discuss the importance of consulting an attorney when estate planning.

For more information, visit https://www.tn-elderlaw.com/ or call 615-824-2571.

This episode is paid for by Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law & Estate Planning.

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Local reporters in your community listening to your voice.