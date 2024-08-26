How Building Code Changes Put Homeowners at Risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In July 2023, the state of Tennessee adopted building codes that revert back to minimum standards at 2009 levels.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Erik Daugherty, Founder & Owner of E3 Innovate, LLC, to discuss how the building codes change could put your heath at risk and cost you thousands of dollars to repair.

