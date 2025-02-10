How Can Nashville Improve Housing Affordability?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Expensive home prices are out of reach for many Nashville residents.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Terri Skipper, Executive Director of New Level Community Development Corp. to discuss their work to create more affordable housing in Nashville.

Visit newlevelcdc.org for more information about New Level Community Dev. Corp.

Click here for more information or to register for the March 8 For the Love & Legacy Event.

Local Housing Resources

To find housing in Middle Tennessee: www.tnhousingsearch.org

One of the first resources for help with your rent or utilities is the Metro Social Services Office. Call first for an appointment - 615-862-6400.

Assistance for rent: www.needlink.org 615-269-6835.

Ladies of Charity: www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org 615-327-3430