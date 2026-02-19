How Child Advocacy Centers in TN Help Kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a frightening statistic, 1 in 10 children are sexually abused before their 18th birthday. Child Advocacy Centers provide critical services in cases involving child abuse.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by three executive directors of child advocacy centers in Tennessee to discuss what they do and how you can help.

Carolyn Evans is the Executive Director of Davis House Child Advocacy Center in Williamson County: davishousecac.org

Dawn Harper is the Executive Director of the Davidson County Child Advocacy Center: https://nashvillechildrensalliance.org/

Stephen Woernor is the Executive Director of Child Advocacy Centers of Tennessee:

https://www.cactn.org/

To report known or suspected abuse in Tennessee,

call the TN Child Abuse Hotline: 877-237-0004