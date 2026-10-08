How Design Shapes Communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What makes a neighborhood thrive? How can residents have a voice in shaping the places where they live, work, and gather?

On this edition of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomed the CEO of Nashville's Civic Design Center, Gary Gaston, for a discussion about the organization's mission and impact on local communities.

What role does the Civic Design Center plays in helping communities envision and create a better future? The organization was founded more than two decades ago with a mission to improve the quality of life in Nashville through thoughtful planning, community engagement, and education. By bringing together residents, designers, planners, and civic leaders, the center works to help neighborhoods address challenges and identify opportunities for growth.

The discussion covered how the organization got its start, the goals that guide its work today, and the many ways it supports citizens who want to become involved in shaping their communities. From neighborhood planning efforts to educational programs and community initiatives, the Civic Design Center encourages residents to take an active role in the future of their neighborhoods.

The conversation also highlighted the connection between good design and quality of life. Topics included transportation, public spaces, housing, walkability, and the importance of creating communities that are accessible, welcoming, and sustainable.

For more information about the Civic Design Center:

WEBSITE: https://www.civicdesigncenter.org/

PHONE: 615.248.4280

EMAIL: info@civicdesigncenter.org

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