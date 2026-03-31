How does food impact health?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When individuals or families experience food insecurity, they often rely on low-cost, low-nutrition foods. Combined with the stress of financial strain, this increases the risk of chronic disease. Managing an illness then drains resources further, making it even harder to afford healthy food, which perpetuates the cycle.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Richard Martin, Medical Director, Health Equity and Community Engagement at Tennessee Oncology, to discuss how food is medicine.

Links for more information:

Second Harvest Food Bank: https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/

Nutrition Resources: https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/food-is-medicine/

Find Food Near You: https://www.secondharvestmidtn.org/find-resources/find-food/