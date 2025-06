NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The non-profit Nashville Conflict Resolution Center helps people resolve disputes quickly, safely, and effectively outside of a courtroom.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by the Executive Director of the Nashville Conflict Resolution Center, Shannon Wagner, to discuss using mediation to resolve conflicts.

Visit https://www.nashvilleconflict.org/ for more information.