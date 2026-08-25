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How MHC is changing mental health care

Mental Health Cooperative
On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes the Interim CEO of Mental Health Cooperative (MHC), Dr. Corey Cronrath, to discuss what makes MHC different.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mental Health Cooperative (MHC) is a nonprofit service provider that specializes in whole-person mental health care.

Whole-person care means that MHC treats its patients’ mental health or addiction while also providing primary healthcare and support for life’s basic needs.

The New England Journal of Medicine-Catalyst published a piece on the “MHC Model,” praising the nonprofit for providing top notch service to some of the area’s most medically complex and financially insecure patients, without wasteful spending of Medicaid dollars.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes the Interim CEO of Mental Health Cooperative (MHC), Dr. Corey Cronrath, to discuss what makes MHC different.

CLICK HERE for more information about MHC.

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