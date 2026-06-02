How Nashville's $3.8 Billion budget gets decided

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is the process for approving Nashville's budget for the year?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Vice Mayor and President of Nashville Metro Council, Angie E. Henderson, and Budget and Finance Chair and District 2 Council Member, Kyonzte' Toombs, to discuss the city of Nashville's budget approval process.

For more information:

Citizens' Guide to the Metro Budget: https://www.nashville.gov/departments/finance/management-and-budget/citizens-guide-budget